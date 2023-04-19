Episode 274: The Hutch Gang and the 'Dirty Dozen' behind the Regency hit

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the future of the Hutch Organised Crime Group and its top command

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was found not guilty at the Special Criminal Court — © Collins Courts

HE'S been cleared of murder charges in the Regency trial and has gone straight back into the bosom of his family in Dublin’s north inner city.

But while the Hutch clan are celebrating the freedom of their elder Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, they have been left with a stark warning from gardai and by a judgement in the Special Criminal Court.

While the State could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that 'The Monk' was a shooter at the Regency, Justice Tara Burns did say that members of the Hutch gang had killed David Byrne and had come together to carry out the bloody attack.

So, who are the Hutch group and who are the dirty dozen named in the course of the trial as being the Regency hit team.

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the future of the Hutch Organised Crime Group and its top command.

