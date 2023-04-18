Episode 273: Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch walks free after Regency murder trial
Nicola Tallant and Niall Donald discuss the extraordinary verdict in the Special Criminal Court and the judges’ damning indictment of State witness Jonathan Dowdall
GERRY ‘The Monk’ Hutch walked free from court an innocent man after being found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.
After a dramatic end to proceedings and a sensational judgement that branded State witness Jonathan Dowdall a callous, base and violent criminal who lied repeatedly to the court, Hutch was told the case against him had not been proven.
Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about Justice Tara Burns' lengthy judgement at the Special Criminal Court after she and Judges Sarah Berkeley and Grainne Malone worked into the early hours, about the damning remarks relating to Dowdall’s entry to witness protection, and the questions that remain about what went on behind the scenes after he was charged with murder.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
