Episode 272: D-Day in Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's murder trial

Nicola Tallant and Niall Donald revisit the evidence given at trial as the big day looms

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch appearing at the Special Criminal Court

Nicola TallantSunday World

GERRY ‘The Monk’ Hutch will learn his fate on Monday when three judges from the Special Criminal Court return with a verdict after his lengthy murder trial.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the veteran criminal, who faces either freedom or a life sentence behind bars. Nicola Tallant and Niall Donald revisit the evidence given at trial as the big day looms and the judges reveal whether they believe he is guilty or not.

