Episode 271: What do Kerry locals think about the tragic case of Baby John?
Nicola Tallant chats with journalist Sinead Kelleher about the recent developments in Ireland’s most infamous case
IT'S a sensitive and tragic cold-case murder that has become part of the fabric of south Kerry. When five-day-old 'Baby John' washed up on a Kerry beach, his tiny body riddled with 28 stab wounds and his remains placed in a manure sack, nobody could have imagined how long it would take to solve the mystery of who he was.
For almost 40 years, journalists and police suspected that the little boy must have been the product of incest or rape and speculated that a teenage mum may have given birth to him in secret. While some demanded justice for the child, many others believed the case should have been left to lie, and it was a regular occurrence that outsiders with questions to ask were made to feel distinctly unwelcome..
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
So what has it been like for local reporters covering the case and what have they made of the recent developments that turned the spotlight on a well-known married couple, understood to be the parents of the child and who have vehemently denied his murder?
Nicola Tallant speaks with Sinead Kelleher, a journalist and photographer with The Kerryman, about living too close to a story
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
horror injuries | Criminal (31) run over in Tallaght ‘dispute’ has served jail time for similar offence
drugs haul | Woman and two men arrested as gardai seize heroin and cocaine worth €406k in Dublin
Tatt's love | Bonnie Ryan reveals tattoo that fans believe is dedicated to hubby John
RIP | Funeral for Cork farmer who died in suspected bull attack to take place today
Exit the Monk | Gardaí believe Hutch will fly to Spain immediately as more arrests over Regency planned
Fatal stabbing | Millionaire Onlyfans model charged with stabbing boyfriend to death is sued by his dad
'betrayed' | Man tortured by Jonathan Dowdall asks how was he allowed testify in Regency trial
House of horrors | Man who repeatedly raped his little sister in their family home in Kerry is jailed
Pubspy - Gorey, Co. Wexford | Chirpy barman gives a lot more-y in Gorey to the Loch Garman Arms
Tragic news | Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dies after incident on Mt Annapurna