Episode 270: Super-cartel kingpin Ridouan Taghi and the final days of 'The Marengo trial'
Nicola Tallant chats with Dutch journalist Jan Meeus about the feared European drug cartel and the case that has rocked The Netherlands.
THE Marengo case against super-cartel kingpin Ridouan Taghi is drawing to a close in the Netherlands, where state prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for the feared gangster and a number of his senior lieutenants.
Decrypted messages taken from a series of secretive phone networks used by criminals - including Encrochat and Ennetcom - have formed the backbone of the case and include evidence that Taghi ordered murders and drug shipments from his Dubai bolthole while partnered up with Daniel Kinahan.
Nicola Tallant is joined by Jan Meeus, crime correspondent and podcaster with Amsterdam’s NRC media outlet, to discuss the Marengo trial, an appeal which may hear the first evidence of super-cartel supergrass Raffael Imperiale and an eerie calm that has settled in a country exhausted by narco terrorism.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
