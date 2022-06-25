Episode 119: The story of Joe Joyce jnr - bare-knuckle boxer to slash-hook killer

Famous fighter sentenced to life behind bars for horror attack on young neighbour

He is the bareknuckle boxer from a long line of champions - but it will a lifetime before he gets back to fighting.

Joe Joyce Jnr said he was only defending himself and his home when he took a slash-hook to a young neighbour, who would later die from his injuries.

Despite his claims of self-defence, a jury convicted him of the murder of 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh. So, who is Joe Joyce Jnr and what is bare-knuckle boxing?

Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World journalist Eamon Dillon and author of 'Gypsy Empire' about the traditional way disputes between rival clans are settled, how social media videos are used to goad underground contests and how one of its most infamous characters has fallen foul of a violence that often spills out of competitions into personal lives.