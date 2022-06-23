Episode 118: The rise of 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury and his ties to Daniel Kinahan
He's the world heavyweight boxing champ who has just been refused entry to the US as a result of sanctions levelled against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.
So, just what are Tyson Fury's links to mob boss Daniel Kinahan and how far back does the relationship go back?
Will the travel ban against Fury and other associates of the Irish mafia chief affect their boxing careers and futures prospects?
Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World Deputy Editor, Niall Donald, about the rise of 'The Gypsy King' and the influence of Kinahan on his career and extraordinary comeback.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
