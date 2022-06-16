Episode 117: Crime Con - where murder meets entertainment

We visit the conference for true crime super fans, where detectives, lawyers and even podcasters become celebrities for a weekend

IT'S a Mecca for true crime super fans, where detectives, lawyers and even podcasters become celebrities for a weekend and the public mix and mingle with faces and voices they know so well.

Created in America, where the genre has become a major multi-million dollar industry, Crime Con is relatively new to this side of the Atlantic but has already built up a cult following.

This week we attended the show to talk to those showcased in a growing media arena where murder meets entertainment.

We talk to podcasters, genealogists, detectives and the true crime enthusiasts, who say that victims remain centre stage throughout the event focused on catching killers and untangling mysteries.