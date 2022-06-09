Episode 114: How I helped crack the case of the infamous 'Golden State Killer'

We speak to the cop responsible for the conviction of Joseph James DeAngelo Jnr, the man responsible for at least 10 murders and 50 sexual assaults

Retired detective Paul Holes knows just what it is like to immerse himself in a murder mystery. It was his work on the infamous 'Golden State Killer' case which led to the 2018 arrest and conviction of Joseph James DeAngelo Jnr, the man responsible for at least 10 murders and 50 sexual assaults.

The case first came to Holes' attention in 1994 when he dusted down the files of the so-called 'East Area Rapist', which he later linked to Southern California’s unidentified 'Original Night Stalker'.

But it wasn’t until his retirement - through dogged DNA and genetics work - that the wily old cop solved the mystery and became a household name in the process.

Today, we talk to Holes about his career and the extraordinary case of America's most-infamous serial killer.