Episode 113: The 'Lifers' behind bars in Irish prisons

We take a look at the 350 prisoners currently banged up in Irish jails
Nicola Tallant

They are the killers and rapists deemed so dangerous that they are serving life sentences behind bars.

But what does life mean in Ireland, and while the sentence is mandatory in murder cases, how does a sex offender reach the maximum term lock-up?

Nicola Tallant talks to journalist Eamon Dillon about the 350 prisoners doing life behind bars - about the gangland triggermen on the promise of blood money who found themselves counting the cost of their chosen career, about the evil rapists whose crimes abhorred society and about the parole board and what it will mean for those looking for early release.

