Episode 111: Lisa Smith's journey into the dark heart of Islamic terrorism

How a former Irish soldier enveloped herself in the black flag of IS

She is the former Irish soldier who, a court heard, enveloped herself in the black flag of IS.

Now, Lisa Smith awaits her fate in the Special Criminal Court, which heard the details of her journey into the dark heart of Islamic terrorism.

During her trial, she was portrayed as a vulnerable, love-lorn woman who believed she was following her religion and beliefs when she travelled to Syria - but instead found herself in a harsh regime and surrounded with violence which she never expected nor condoned.

But the State said different, and FBI officers said it was beyond suspicion that she had joined the group.

Today Nicola Tallant talks with courts correspondent Eoin Reynolds about the sensational trial which ended with a guilty verdict and a sobbing mother now counting the cost of the choices she made.