Episode 110: 'Mr Flashy' and Dublin's dirty gang war

Is the Finglas feud the future of gangland wars or is it part of the fallout of the collapse of the Kinahan empire?
Nicola Tallant

When drug dealer James Whelan was gunned down in Finglas, north Dublin, two months ago gardaí braced themselves for an explosion of violence and tit-for-tat attacks.

In recent weeks, the home of Whelan’s mother, Sonya, has been firebombed amidst 70 violent incidents linked to the feuding gangs, many of which are flagged on social media postings.

But is this Finglas feud the future of gangland wars or is it part of the fallout of the collapse of the Kinahan empire where the so-called ‘Flashy’ gang once held a prominent position of power?

Nicola Tallant talks to Sunday World deputy Editor Niall Donald about the dirty warfare on the streets of a Dublin suburb and the consequences of it for policing drug mobs.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

