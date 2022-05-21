crime world | 

Episode 109 - The brutal murder of Emer O'Loughlin in a mobile home in Galway

Nicola Tallant

Emer O'Loughlin (23) had her whole life ahead of her when she was brutally murdered in a mobile home in Galway in 2005.

She had just finished a year-long trip across the world with her boyfriend Shane and they were living in caravan site while they saved money.

But on April 8 2005, Shane received a call to say that the mobile home next to theirs, owned by a man named John Griffin, was on fire.

Human remains were subsequently found in the burnt wreckage of the caravan and DNA tests confirmed Emer's family's worst fears, that she had died in the blaze.

A post-mortem was unable to determine her cause of death and it was not until 2010, after her body was exhumed, that it was discovered that Emer had suffered a violent death before the fire.

Today, I’m joined by April Keogh, whose new documentary on TG4 about Emer, explains how her family's lives changed forever the night she was murdered.

