Enoch Burke gets new prison neighbour - Alleged Kinahan gangster Declan ‘Mr Nobody’ Brady

Enoch Burke is taken to a new area of Mountjoy where he’ll meet alleged Kinahan gang member

Declan Brady, also known as Mr Nobody

Burke (centre) is brought into the Four Courts accompanied by his father, Sean Burke

Transgender row teacher Enoch Burke has been moved to the Progression Unit in Mountjoy Prison where his new neighbours include alleged Kinahan gang member Declan Brady, A.K.A Mr Nobody.

Sunday Worldsources say Burke was moved to the Progression Unit on C-Base in the old St Pat’s building in the Mountjoy complex earlier this week.

He had been accommodated in the reception area of the main prison until this point due to issues surrounding his safety and cell spaces.

The move to the Progression Unit is designed with the intention of ensuring the intransigent teacher’s physical safety as inmates there are considered to be at the lowest possible risk of violence or re-offending.

Burke’s most high-profile new neighbour is Declan Brady, who is currently facing a charge before the Special Criminal Court of helping a criminal gang murder father-of-four Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan five years ago.

Christopher ‘Noel’ Kirwan (62) was shot six times as he sat in his car on December 22, 2016, at St Ronan’s Drive in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Noel Kirwan (left) with Gerry Hutch

Enoch Burke is today spending his second Sunday behind bars in the Dublin prison after a dramatic High Court freedom bid fell flat earlier this week.

Burke is in jail because he refuses to purge his contempt for breaching a High Court order to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath where he is a teacher.

On Wednesday, he was escorted from the prison to the High Court where he sought an injunction restraining the school from continuing his paid suspension from work.

Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended from work on August 24 but continued to show up each day at the Church of Ireland diocesan boarding school.

He claimed that due to his religious beliefs he could not comply with a request from the school’s principal that teachers address a transgender student by a new name and use the pronoun “they” instead of “he”.

The scene of Noel Kirwan's 2016 murder

Mr Burke was subsequently jailed for contempt of court on September 5 for breaching an injunction secured by the school’s board of management restraining him from attending, or attempting to teach, pupils at the school.

The court was told Mr Burke did not seek to challenge his suspension until last Monday, by which stage he had spent seven days in prison.

In her ruling, Ms Justice Roberts said the teacher could have challenged his suspension earlier and he was now “seeking to re-run” arguments he had made at earlier attachment and committal hearings.

The judge said his application was “procedurally misconceived” and that while Mr Burke was entitled to hold his religious beliefs, the school’s decision to place him on administrative leave was not an attack on those beliefs.