‘Eircode’ gang suspected as man (24) abducted and badly beaten on Balbriggan beach

The incident may have escalated had gardaí not arrived on the scene while the assault was still happening

A 24-year-old man had a bag placed over his head when he was abducted by a gang near his home and brought to a beach in north Co Dublin where he was savagely assaulted.

Sources said the incident may have escalated had gardaí not arrived on the scene while the assault was still happening.

The shocking incident unfolded at around 5.30pm on Tuesday and it was the second unrelated violent kidnapping incident that happened in Dublin in the space of four days.

In the latest incident, the young man was abducted by a gang in Balbriggan who then contacted male relatives of the victim demanding a four-figure cash sum for an alleged drugs debt.

It was demanded that the relatives call to an address at a housing estate in the seaside town with the cash but instead gardaí became aware of the abduction and extortion attempt.

At around the same time that this happened, officers also received reports from members of the public of a man being viciously beaten at Balbriggan beach and they rushed to the scene.

When they got there, a number of suspects fled. The abducted man had serious injuries to his body and head. The victim was later hospitalised.

One line in the probe is that the attack may have been carried out by local criminals who are linked to a gang who use an Eircode as their identity symbol.

It is understood that this gang is heavily involved in drug dealing and drug intimidation in Balbriggan and other parts of north Dublin, as well as being prominent in the drug scene in Drogheda and other towns in Louth and Meath.

In April, the Sunday World revealed that an Eircode gang had entered the void left by the Garda crackdown on feuding gangs in Drogheda and were involved in serious drug debt-related intimidation tactics.

This includes threatening phone calls and calling to innocent family members’ homes for the purpose of the collection of drugs debts.

The gang have been using social media to deal drugs, often in smaller quantities but sometimes in bulk.

“The alleged debt that this gang were demanding from the victim’s relatives on Tuesday may not be considered big money by some people but it is huge money if you don’t have it,” a source said last night.

At the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, there were a number of violent incidents and stand-offs in Dublin but especially in Balbriggan involving gangs of teenagers who were naming their groups from the Eircodes of the towns and areas where they live to distinguish themselves from rivals.

In the past year gardaí have charged a number of people in court and there have been convictions in relation to drug-related intimidation. Most of these cases occurred in north Dublin but it is a nationwide problem.

The number of people facing demands to pay debts has more than doubled in the past three years.

Demanding payment of debts increased 45pc last year, and is up 104pc when compared to the 2019 figure, according to official Garda figures released in March.

Drug related intimidation is a massive and increasing countywide problem.