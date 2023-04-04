‘Eircode gang’ fill drugs void created by garda crackdown in feud-hit Drogheda

A gang of young criminals who use an Eircode as their identity symbol have now become prominent players in the area’s drugs market.

A new gang has entered the void left by the garda crackdown on feuding gangs in Drogheda, sundayworld.com can reveal.

The Louth town’s feud has already led to four murders and a clampdown on the Maguire gang and the faction controlled by their rivals.

“National garda units as well as very targeted local policing have made huge inroads into the activities of the long-established gangs in Drogheda,” a senior source said.

“This has left an opening for other crime gangs to emerge and this gang is using the Drogheda feud to their own advantage and have moved in on a lot of the drug dealing turf. They have identified the gap in the market and are now the main players.

“Every week there are more and more incidents linked to them and in particular what is showing up is their drug debt-related intimidation tactics.

“In recent weeks gang members have been issuing threatening phone calls and calling to innocent family members’ homes for the purpose of the collection of drugs debts and there has been assaults as well, some of them serious in nature.

It has emerged the gang have been using different social-media platforms to deal drugs, often in smaller quantities but sometimes in bulk.

“This organisation has close links to criminals operating in north Co Dublin, particularly in the Balbriggan area,” a source said.

Keane Mulready-Woods — © PA

“There is a growing concern that what are now incidents of serious intimidation and assaults can quickly escalate to murder as was seen before in the Drogheda feud,” the source added.

In 2020, the Irish Independent revealed that gardaí were deeply concerned about the increasingly violent activities of gangs of teenagers who have been naming their crews after the Eircodes of the towns and areas they live in to distinguish themselves from rival factions.

The Drogheda gang was involved in some of the violence at that time but their members are now older and a “lot more organised”, according to sources.

The Drogheda feud started in earnest in July 2018 when gang boss Owen Maguire was left paralysed after being shot by Robbie Lawlor – who was himself murdered as part of the same criminal dispute in April 2020.

But it was the brutal murder and dismemberment of the body of Keane Mulready Woods (17) in January 2020 by Lawlor that elevated the feud into an international news story.

Cornelius Price

A key figure in the bitter gangland warfare was Cornelius Price, who died in a Welsh hospital on February 19. ​

The 41-year-old gangster, considered a key member of the Maguire faction, was charged with conspiring to falsely imprison and blackmail two brothers in July 2020 in the UK.

He was unable to stand trial with his five alleged associates after suffering a brain disease.

The anti-Maguire faction has also been left seriously weakened by garda operations against them.

Two brothers, who are considered this gang’s leaders, are forced to live abroad and many of their key associates are either dead or locked up in prison.

This includes Paul Crosby (27) who is serving a 10-year sentence for helping his crime gang carry out the murder of Mulready Woods.

Partial remains, including the teenager’s limbs, were found in a bag in Moatview Gardens, Coolock, Dublin, on January 13, 2020.

Gardaí believe the gang had planned to deliver the dismembered body parts to a criminal in the area who had been in a dispute with Lawlor.

Two days later, the teenager’s head and hands were found in the boot of a burned-out car at Trinity Terrace near Ballybough in Dublin.

Keane’s torso was found during a search of wasteground at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda on March 11, 2021.

“Of course what happened that unfortunate child led to huge garda attention on those two gangs. But there is now a new gang in place,” a senior source said.

“There now needs to be the resources and the will to tackle this crew or else everything will go backwards in Drogheda,” the source added.