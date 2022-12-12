Eighth man arrested in Garda probe into fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee
Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43) died after he suffered fatal stab injuries at New Rath cemetery as he attended the burial of a Kerry mother-of-five
An eighth man has been arrested in the ongoing investigation into the killing of Thomas Dooley.
Thomas Dooley (43) was attending a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee when he was fatally stabbed on October 5.
A man in his 30s is now the eighth man to be arrested by Gardaí.
He is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.
A Garda spokesperson has said that investigations are ongoing.
A number of men have already been charged, including a man in his 20s, a teenager and Mr Dooley’s older brother who have already appeared in court.
Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43) died after he suffered fatal stab injuries at New Rath cemetery, in Rathass, Tralee on October 5, as he attended the burial of a Kerry mother-of-five.
Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan was also treated at University Hospital Kerry for slash-type injuries she suffered during the fatal attack on her husband, but was discharged the following day.
Mr Dooley resided in Killarney but had lived for a period in Cork.
He was laid to rest in his wife Siobhan’s hometown of Tullamore where a large crowd of family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.
Inside the Church of the Assumption wreaths with photos of Tommy Dooley with family members and another spelling out ‘husband’ adorned the altar.
Pall bearers carried his coffin, draped with a Kerry flag through the church gates and after Mass was brought to his final resting place at Clonminch Cemetery.
Gardaí have previously appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident at Rathass on 5 October to contact them.
