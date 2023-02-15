Eight arrests and €2.8m cocaine seized after gardaí bust Kinahan linked Dublin drugs factory
Seven men and one woman were detained.
Gardaí investigating the Kinahan cartel have arrested eight people following the seizure of €2.8m of drugs in Dublin.
Seven men and one woman aged between their late 20s and early 50s were detained over drug trafficking under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The bust came after officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force carried two traffic stops shortly after 11am in Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown on Tuesday.
A planned raid was also conducted at an industrial premises off the Longmile Road by gardai from Ballyfermot and Sundrive Road Garda stations with assistance of the Garda Dog Unit.
An estimated 40 kilogrammes of cocaine with a street value of €2.8 million (subject to analysis), over 2000 nitric oxide canisters and €78,000 cash was recovered. Also recovered was a hydraulic drugs press, mixing agent, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and several communications devices.
Gardaí believe the location was being used as a cocaine mixing factory.
It is understood the business premises that was raided is linked to a man from south Dublin.
The operation was part of an investigation into the wider Kinahan Organised Crime Group drug network in this country.
The eight people that were arrested are being quizzed by gardaí at stations around the city. They can be held under drug trafficking legislation for up to a week.
The drugs will be sent for forensic analysis and investigations are ongoing.
Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly of Organised and Serious Crime said: "Today’s operation and substantial seizure of cocaine has shown An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities.”
Today's Headlines
DEALS ON WHEELS | Dublin crack dealer (30) who tried to flee from gardai on e-scooter is jailed
'incredibly upsetting' | Parents of baby who died in Coombe Hospital can’t believe ‘how callous’ staff were
'DIAMOND' | Tributes paid to ‘loving mum’ Michaela Curran who died in Co Down road crash
TRIPLE THREAT | David Haye wishes ‘queens’ Una Healy and Sian Osborne a happy Valentine’s Day
simple process | Nearly 900 people officially change gender in Ireland, new figures reveal
Two 15-year-olds charged with murder of Brianna Ghey
Married woman who decapitated her victim physically attacks lawyer in court
HEARTLESS MOB | Drug gang ‘The Firm’ demanding families of dead addicts pay their drugs debt
all at sea | Australian police hunting men rescued at sea after cocaine found in capsized boat
'so lucky' | Liam Neeson hails ex Helen Mirren as a ‘remarkable woman’