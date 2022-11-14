Eight arrested over violent scenes near Aviva Stadium at FAI Cup final

Gardaí in Donnybrook dealt with a “small number of incidents” on Sunday after violent clashes took place between football fans in the afternoon.

Eight men were arrested yesterday as chaos broke out between Derry City and Shelbourne fans ahead of the FAI Cup final.

Gardaí in Donnybrook dealt with a “small number of incidents” on Sunday after violent clashes took place between football fans in the afternoon.

A total of eight men were arrested with seven of these arrests being made for public order offences. They were dealt with by adult caution.

One man was also arrested and charged in relation to an offence under Section 68 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and will appear before Court at a later date.

It comes after video footage circulated yesterday showing groups of football fans chanting and marching up Irishtown Road with flares.

One person can be seen running into the group and swinging before others who appeared to be drinking at the pub joined in and began throwing objects, including glass, towards the crowd.

Two garda vans were present at the scene and blocked the road in an attempt to separate the scuffling supporters.

Read more Shelbourne and Derry City fans clash in Ringsend before FAI Cup Final

Meanwhile, there was more trouble inside the Aviva Stadium when flares were thrown onto the pitch.

Residents along the Irishtown Road in Ringsend were said to have been caught up in the violence before kick-off.

A garda spokesperson said of the incidents: “Gardaí in Donnybrook dealt with a small number of incidents today, Sunday 13th November, 2022 at the Aviva stadium.

“A total of 8 males were arrested, 7 of which were arrested for Public Order offences and were dealt with by adult caution.

“One male was arrested in relation to an offence under Section 68 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and has been charged and will appear before Court at a later date”.

The FAI Cup Final between Derry City and Shelbourne kicked off at Lansdowne Road at 3pm on Sunday, with Derry emerging victorious for the sixth time in the club’s history.