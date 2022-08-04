Ecstasy, ketamine and other drugs worth over €150K found hidden in packages in Athlone

Smaller quantities of cocaine, herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, and micro-dosing magic truffles were also seized.

Revenue officers have seized more than €150,000 worth of illegal drugs that were hidden in packages in Co Westmeath.

As part of routine operations, officers examined parcels at a premises in Athlone today, where they discovered a variety of drugs concealed inside three parcels which originated in the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Carlow and Dublin.

The illegal drugs had a combined estimated value of more than €150,000 and included almost 2kg of ecstasy and 1kg of ketamine.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”