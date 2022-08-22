Dylan McCarthy (29) dies after 'serious assault' in Monasterevin, Co Kildare

Emergency services were alerted to the scene on the Dublin Road at around 12.30am and discovered him lying unconscious on the ground.

A young man who was critically injured after being assaulted during a fight outside a pub over the weekend has died.

The victim, named locally as Dylan McCarthy (29), suffered serious head injuries following the incident in Monasterevin, Kildare, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene on the Dublin Road at around 12.30am and discovered him lying unconscious on the ground.

His father, aged in his 50s, also suffered facial wounds and was brought to Portlaoise Hospital with his injuries thought to be non-life threatening.

Dylan was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he was being treated for traumatic head wounds.

However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead this afternoon with a post-mortem examination to take place.

He was originally from the Kilmallock area of Limerick but is understood to have been living in Cork recently.

Mr McCarthy had been in Monasterevin on Saturday night socialising with family members who were celebrating the birth of a child when a row broke out.

The situation escalated and led to around eight men becoming involved in a physical altercation during which he suffered serious head injuries.

No arrests have yet been made as part of the inquiry but gardaí believe they have identified all of those involved and are expected to make arrests.

Investigators have been harvesting CCTV footage from the area while a number of witnesses have already come forward to assist the investigation.

A source told sundayworld.com: “This was a particularly violent incident involving around eight people.

“Unfortunately it has now resulted in this young man losing his life, and it is now a homicide.

“No person has yet been detained but gardaí are confident they know the identities of those involved, who are from the Kildare area, and that this investigation will be progressed”.

Officers at Kildare Garda Station are leading the investigation and an incident room has been established to oversee the inquiry.

The scene on the Dublin Road was also sealed-off and preserved to facilitate a forensic examination.

A garda spokesman said they are asking any witnesses, or anybody with information, to contact them.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111." a spokesman said.