Duo who dragged ‘lifeless’ body of Peader Doyle to Post Office to collect pension seek damages

On Friday, Haughney and Coakley were sentenced to two-and-a-half years and two years in prison respectively after both changed their pleas on Tuesday

TWO men convicted of deception after they dragged a ‘lifeless’ Peadar Doyle into a post office in Carlow in a bid to collect his pension, have lodged four High Court actions seeking damages.

Declan Haughney and Gareth Coakley issued High Court legal proceedings against Mediahuis (publishers of the Sunday World) Reach (publishers of the Irish Mirror) Associated Newspapers of Ireland (publishers of the Irish Daily Mail) and The Sun Ireland (publisher of The Irish Sun) on January 20 of this year.

Gareth Coakley. Pic Kevin Mc Nulty

No documents have been filed with the High Court in connection with the case on behalf of either man since that date.

However, cases against newspapers usually fall within the sphere of defamation law where plaintiffs are alleging damage to their reputation as a consequence of media coverage.

At the time that the cases were initiated, Haughney, Peadar’s nephew, and Coakley were maintaining their innocence of the accusation that they had tried to obtain Peader’s pension by deception.

On Friday, Haughney and Coakley were sentenced to two-and-a-half years and two years in prison respectively after both changed their pleas on Tuesday – the day their trial was due to start.

Both pleaded guilty to the attempted deception of Margaret O’Toole at Hosey’s post office on Staplestown Road, Carlow town, on January 21, 2022.

Hosey's Post Office, Staplestown Road, Carlow

Handing down his sentence at Carlow Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Eugene O’Kelly sentenced Mr Haughney to two-and-a-half years with the final six months suspended for one year and Mr Coakley was handed a two-year sentence with the final six months suspended.

Judge O’Kelly said that while considering his judgment he took into account the “distasteful and macabre” scene in the post office on the day in question.

“The attempt of deception and theft was (for a) very modest (sum). It was at the lowest level of gravity but was highly aggravating,” he said.

He said Declan Haughney “showed a callous disregard and dignity towards a dying man.

“He could have been left at home to have died peacefully and in bed. No person should die in those circumstances.”

Remarking on Mr Coakley’s sentence, Judge O’Kelly said he was “marginally less culpable and was not a relative. He leant support to (Mr Haughney). His offence (on this occasion) is mid-range.”

Judge O’Kelly said a post- mortem could not ascertain the time of Mr Doyle’s death and there was no evidence of foul play.

A montage of footage played showed Mr Haughney entering the post office at 10.59am on the day of the incident when he used his uncle’s social welfare card which was out of date in bid to collect Mr Doyle’s money.

Peadar Doyle

He left the post office and returned at 11.14am with Mr Coakley and Mr Doyle whom they were carrying with their arms around him.

While Mr Haughney and Mr Coakley were accompanying Mr Doyle to the post office, they were observed by witness Claire Knight, who was driving into Carlow.

The court heard that at this time Mr Doyle’s eyes were fixed and his face was grey and that Ms Knight, although having no medical training, formed the opinion that Mr Doyle was already dead.

She then followed the three men into the post office as they jumped the queue and went to the post office clerk’s window.

Mr Haughney, the court heard, said: “He’s here now to collect (his money)” and pushed him against the partition in front of clerk Ms Margaret O’Toole.

Prosecution counsel, Niall Storan BL, said at this point Mr Haughney shouted: “He’s dead, he’s dead. She wouldn’t pay. It was her fault. If you paid me he wouldn’t be here.”

Mr Doyle was declared deceased at 12.40pm by a GP and later taken from the post office.

Upon sentencing, Judge O’Kelly added that he was taking into account their guilty pleas, but that they cost the court system a lot of time and money in not pleading guilty sooner.