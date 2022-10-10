Dublin rugby pitch ‘completely destroyed' by vandal joyriders

Two cars were “recklessly” driven across Tallaght Rugby Club’s Tymon pitch over the weekend and later burned nearby.

The Tymon pitch at Tallaght Rugby Club was ruined by joyriders over the weekend.

A rugby club’s pitch has been “completely destroyed” by joyriders for the second time in less than a year.

The pitch was left unusable, meaning the club will have to cancel matches and training sessions on their grounds for the foreseeable future.

The club took to Twitter on Sunday to share photos of the damage caused by the “mindless vandalism”.

They said: “Once again our pitch was subject to mindless vandalism. Two stolen cars wrecklessly driven across our Tymon pitch then burned out. We need more done to protect our playing grounds...a fence/barrier perhaps? Its not fair on our club and local community.”

Director of Rugby, Stephen Heaney, explained: “This is the second time it has happened in the space of a year.

“The pitch was in great condition. We just had a great game of rugby on Saturday, lovely weather, then we woke up to this.

“It looks like two cars were stolen and managed to gain access on the car park side. There are skid and tyre marks up and down the whole pitch.

“The pitch is completely destroyed, that’s the situation we find ourselves in today. No matches or training can go ahead at the moment.

“We have a double header coming up at the weekend so we have seven days to try and sort something.”

Mr Heaney said that the joyriders didn’t cause as much damage this time as they had in the past, but it stills feels like “a big slap in the face”.

“Luckily this time they didn’t burn the cars out on the pitch itself. Last time they actually crashed the car into the goal posts and burned it out there.

“There was glass and rubble everywhere. At the start of last season there was a GoFundMe set up to help us and we can’t thank everyone enough.

“But it feels like we go two steps forward and one step back. This is a big slap in the face.”

He said that the council had recently installed new locks, but this didn’t stop the vandals from gaining entry.

The club is hopeful for more support at all levels, with Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Emma Murphy, due visit the site.

“I just want to thank her in advance, it would be great to get support from the council at that level,” Mr Heaney said.

“We just want our own ground so we can serve the community. We’ve been going now 20 years and we want to be able to compete with the bigger clubs.

“But it’s so difficult under these conditions.”