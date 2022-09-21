Dublin murder victim Tony Dempsey was still grieving loss of mum and sister

The 28-year-old had buried his younger sister Chloe at Mount Jerome Cemetery on March 8, 2021 – a week after the young mother of two passed away.

Scene at Kevin Barry House where the body of Tony Dempsey was discovered. Pic taken 15-9-2022

Murdered Tony Dempsey was still grieving the death of his younger sister Chloe and his mum Christine – who died just months apart – when he was brutally beaten to death in the inner-city apartment and left to decompose for up to 10 days.

A video recording of Tony’s graveside tribute to Chloe remains active on Facebook.

Chloe Dempsey

In it her heartbroken brother spoke movingly, stating: “Me baby sister Chloe (sic), you are never forgotten.

“We’ll never forget you and we’ll always remember the good times we had.

“I loved the bones off you and I’m just so sad that you had to go this way.

Christine Dempsey. Photo: RIP.ie

“Remember all the good times we had since we were kids all growing up.

“I know you idolised me and I idolised you.

“I love you so much sis... I’ll never forget you.”

Sadly, just over two months later, tragedy would again strike with the death of Tony’s mother Christine.

Christine passed away on July 8 and was laid to rest also at Mount Jerome.