Dublin murder victim Tony Dempsey was still grieving loss of mum and sister
The 28-year-old had buried his younger sister Chloe at Mount Jerome Cemetery on March 8, 2021 – a week after the young mother of two passed away.
Murdered Tony Dempsey was still grieving the death of his younger sister Chloe and his mum Christine – who died just months apart – when he was brutally beaten to death in the inner-city apartment and left to decompose for up to 10 days.
The 28-year-old had buried his younger sister Chloe at Mount Jerome Cemetery on March 8, 2021 – a week after the young mother of two passed away.
A video recording of Tony’s graveside tribute to Chloe remains active on Facebook.
In it her heartbroken brother spoke movingly, stating: “Me baby sister Chloe (sic), you are never forgotten.
“We’ll never forget you and we’ll always remember the good times we had.
“I loved the bones off you and I’m just so sad that you had to go this way.
Read more
“Remember all the good times we had since we were kids all growing up.
“I know you idolised me and I idolised you.
“I love you so much sis... I’ll never forget you.”
Sadly, just over two months later, tragedy would again strike with the death of Tony’s mother Christine.
Christine passed away on July 8 and was laid to rest also at Mount Jerome.
Today's Headlines
Hero | Charlie Bird ‘honoured’ to be awarded Freedom of Wicklow
Ramming incident | Garda in patrol car rammed in Cherry Orchard says it was ‘daunting to see baying mob’
Taoi-shock | Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s flight to New York hit by bird strike and forced to divert
Social media scare | Gardaí investigate online threat claims made against school in Drogheda, Co Louth
dodgy gear | Over five tons of counterfeit designer bags and clothes, €70K cash and cars seized in Spain
'Scared' | WHO’s Mike Ryan reveals he received ‘death threats’ during Covid pandemic
Crackdown | Armed patrols taking place in Cherry Orchard after garda car rammed in Dublin
Luck of the Cyrus | Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah is a huge fan of P.S. I Love You -but never heard of Westlife
Glend-ing a hand | Glenda Gilson reveals presenting Love Island would be her dream job
LATEST | Gerard Mackin: Kinahan cartel enforcer released on bail, plans to fight extradition