Dublin murder victim knew he was under threat and was planning to leave country
The 37-year-old drug dealer has been in a bitter dispute with a ruthless gang from the Crumlin area led by a veteran criminal.
Ireland’s latest gangland murder victim knew that his life was under severe threat and even told gardaí last month that he planned to leave the country.
Gardaí were alerted to the shooting in the Ronanstown area of Clondalkin, west Dublin, at around 10pm last night.
It's understood the man suffered gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The 37-year-old drug dealer had been in a bitter dispute with a ruthless gang from the Crumlin area led by a veteran mobster.
The murder victim has been a long term target for gardaí including specialist units because of his serious involvement in the drugs trade.
He has also been a target for rival criminal gangs and in 2011 shots were fired at his home a few months before he was caught by gardai with a significant amount of drugs.
Meanwhile new details have emerged about the attempted murder of a very close associate of ‘Mr Flashy’ who was shot in the buttocks and hand on Cardiffsbridge Road, Finglas, last night.
The man, aged in his early 20s, suffered at least one gunshot wound but was not seriously hurt.
It's understood the man is a close associate of the gang boss known as 'Mr Flashy', who has been involved in feuding in the area previously.
The individual targeted has also been investigated for feud-related violence.
It has emerged that ‘Mr Flashy’ was present when his younger associate was shot.
Both men are on bail facing serious charges linked to the bitter Finglas feud and had only signed on at the local garda station as part of their bail conditions minutes before the gun attack.
Shortly after the targeted shooting, a car was found burnt out in the Berryfield area.
One line in the investigation is whether the gunmen had been watching the garda station knowing that the duo had to attend there yesterday.
They left in a taxi which was then rammed by another vehicle – they jumped out and ran and it was at this stage that multiple shots were fired at them.
The attempted murder is being classified as linked to the bitter Finglas feud which has seen dozens of violent incidents this year and the gun murder of James 'Whela' Whelan (29) by the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang in April.
Gardaí in Finglas are investigating that incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Investigators do not believe the two incidents are related and separate probes are underway into both shootings.
