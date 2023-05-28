Dublin mum found murdered in Dundalk died just yards from soup kitchen she managed

Speaking yesterday, Mark O’Neill, of Irish Soup Kitchens, spoke of his sorrow on learning of the news of Catherine Henry’s death

Flowers left at the building where Catherine Henry’s body was discovered

Flowers left at the building where Catherine Henry’s body was discovered

A murdered 62-year-old mum had previously run a soup kitchen just yards from the property in Dundalk, Co. Louth, where she was found lying face down in a pool of her own blood on Wednesday evening.

Speaking yesterday, Mark O’Neill, of Irish Soup Kitchens, spoke of his sorrow on learning of the news of Catherine Henry’s death.

The Sunday World understands Catherine was originally from Blanchardstown but had family in Drogheda and was considering moving to Co Louth at the time of her death.

A keen gardener, she was also a talented home decorator and regularly took on painting projects.

“Catherine effectively managed the soup kitchen, on an entirely voluntary basis, when it was located on Bridge Street,” he said.

“I used to deal with Catherine first hand on a daily basis for the guts of nearly a year.

“In that time, she actually looked after the whole thing … she was in control on a voluntary basis.

“With every soup kitchen we run, we’d have a key person we can rely on and she was that person in Dundalk.”

Mark O’Neill, and the soup kitchen where Catherine worked

Mr O’Neill remembered Catherine as “a very capable lady who kept control on things and was well able to manage and rotate the staff on volunteers.

“She also had to keep on top of me in terms of food supplies, and in fairness she was an all-rounder.

“When she finished in the evenings, she’d get cans of paint and paint the soup kitchen.

“Honestly, she went above and beyond for us in terms of what she was asked to do.”

Asked how Catherine, who only moved to Dundalk four years ago had become involved with the charity, Mr O’Neill said: “She only lived a couple of doors up from the premises on Bridge Street.

“She came in one day and said she had an interest in volunteering and asked if we’d be interested in giving her a go.​

“The people who came in responded very well to her and she had a good respect level all round from the volunteers and the individuals who came to use the facility.”

Mr O’Neill said he learnt from individuals who used the service at Bridge Street and still come to the new soup kitchen at Bachelors Walk in Dundalk that Catherine had been killed.

“Individuals who would have attended the old soup kitchen passed on the news,” he said.

“Obviously, we had heard the name in the news but you are never sure it’s the same person; but when three or four people came in and said it then it sunk home.

“It was a very big shock … she was a lovely person.”

Flowers left at the building where Catherine Henry’s body was discovered

Gardai believe Catherine died from a violent assault and had “blunt-force” like injuries when her body was found at her residence on Bridge Street, Dundalk in Co. Louth on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí launched a full-scale murder probe after receiving the results of the post-mortem.

The results are not being released for operational reasons but investigators are continuing to gather evidence while keeping an open mind in terms of possible suspects.​

The house remained sealed off yesterday while a number of bunches of flowers were left beside the front door. A note on one read: ‘Catherine, you will be missed and never forgotten.’