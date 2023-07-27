Dublin man jailed for €1.5m drugs bust under investigation over Keane Mulready-Woods murder

Yesterday Stephen Carberry (45) was given an eight-year jail term

The brother of a feud victim jailed over a €1.5m drugs bust is also under investigation in connection with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

Yesterday Stephen Carberry (45) was given an eight-year jail term after being convicted of having the massive haul of ecstasy and cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply more than a decade ago.

His younger brother Richie (39) was a leading figure for the ‘anti-Maguire’ gang and was shot dead in August 2019 as part of the Drogheda feud.

The violent dispute claimed four lives – including that of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, who was murdered in January 2020.

The youth was lured to a house in Rathmullan Park and killed. His body was then dismembered and his remains scattered in different parts of Drogheda and Dublin.

The Sunday World can reveal that detectives investigating the gruesome murder arrested Stephen Carberry as part of that probe.

He was detained in May 2021 and questioned at Mountjoy garda station before being released without charge.

Carberry is not suspected of any direct involvement in the murder, but detectives quizzed him on suspicion of helping to dispose of the remains.

Two other men were also arrested at the time, and gardaí subsequently sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It is understood that gardaí are still awaiting a direction from the DPP on whether any charges are to be brought or if there should be no prosecution.

Three men have so far been convicted in relation to the teenager’s murder, including violent Drogheda criminal Paul Crosby (27), who is serving a 10-year jail term for facilitating the killing.

The chief suspect for carrying out the heinous murder is Coolock criminal Robbie Lawlor. He was shot dead in Belfast three months later and before he could be questioned over the murder.

Yesterday Stephen Carberry was jailed after being found guilty of five counts of possessing cannabis and ecstasy for sale and supply on May 23, 2013, at The Strand, Donabate.

He has 62 previous convictions, primarily for road traffic matters

Detective Sergeant Vincent Campbell previously gave evidence that gardaí had put a surveillance operation in place on the defendant and the residence.

Carberry was stopped driving a BMW car on Fitzmaurice Road, Glasnevin, and arrested. Keys to the house in The Strand as well as a locked room in the property were found on Carberry when he was stopped.

When gardaí searched the premises, they recovered a large quantity of blue tablets and plant like material in tartan bags.

Following analysis, the drugs were established to be ecstasy, with a combined value of nearly €968,900, and cannabis with a total street value of €559,526.

Det Sgt Campbell said the defendant’s DNA was also found on a phone charger inside the property.

He was later charged and, following several “unforeseen and uncontrollable” delays, was convicted following a trial in April.

Defence counsel Garrett Baker said that his client’s brother was murdered in 2019 and that Stephen Carberry, a father-of-six, suffered an emotional breakdown on the first anniversary of that death.

Judge Elma Sheahan set a headline sentence of 11 years on the basis of aggravating factors including the seriousness of the offending and the fact that Carberry had not accepted the jury’s verdict.

She said that Carberry had access to, and control of a significant amount of drugs, and was clearly a trusted and “not insignificant” cog in the drugs operation.

However, the judge reduced the sentence because of the significant amount of time since Carberry was charged and the fact that he had no previous convictions at the time.

Judge Sheahan sentenced Carberry to nine years with the final 12 months suspended, and also gave him credit for over 360 days already served in custody.