Dublin man allegedly had illegal stun gun that could ‘cause serious harm’ court hears

John Byrne of Collins Close, Dublin, pictured leaving court after he appeared before the District Court . pic: IrishPhotodesk.ie — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

A DUBLIN man charged over a drug and illegal stun gun seizure has been released on bail.

John Byrne, 48, of Collins Close, Collins Avenue, Dublin 9, appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He was charged with possessing €2,522 worth of cannabis and cocaine valued at €1,030 for sale or supply at Malahide Road in Dublin on November 1, 2021, and an offence under the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of a stun gun at his home two days later.

Garda Karl Kelly told Judge Quirke that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that the case be dealt with at the District Court level.

However, after hearing an outline of the allegations, Judge Quirke refused jurisdiction and held the case should go forward to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing options.

The judge heard that following the alleged drug seizure, gardai searched Mr Byrne's home and recovered the stun gun.

Garda Kelly said it was a "restricted firearm", adding that "it could cause serious harm". He also informed the court that it had been forensically examined and a ballistics certificate was available.

However, there was no objection to bail.

Judge Quirke told the garda to notify the DPP that she had not accepted jurisdiction and ordered the preparation of a book of evidence. Unemployed Mr Byrne, who has not yet indicated a plea, was granted legal aid and ordered to appear again on October 21.