Dublin man (38) remanded in custody after being charged over €3.2m cocaine seizure

Judge John King remanded him in custody for a week after no bail application was made on his behalf.

A Dublin man has been charged over a €3.2 million cocaine seizure in the west of the city.

Christopher Gaynor (38) appeared in Dublin District Court this afternoon on drugs charges following the haul in Clondalkin on Sunday.

Mr Gaynor, with an address at Woodavens, Clondalkin is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply at Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin on August 21. He is also charged with a related count of simple possession of the drug at the same place and date.

Detective Garda John McWeeney of Ronanstown garda station told the court he arrested the accused for the purpose of charge at Lucan station at 3.07pm today.

Mr Gaynor made no reply to either count after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets, Det Gda McWeeney said.

The directions of the DPP have not been given yet, the court heard. The judge asked if there was any objection to bail.

Defence solicitor Claire Finnegan said she was not making a bail application. Judge King granted free legal aid after Ms Finnegan submitted a statement of Mr Gaynor’s financial means and said her client was in receipt of social welfare.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on August 30, by video link.

The accused, wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges, which are under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gardaí said the search was carried out at 7pm on Sunday by officers attached to the Ronanstown District Drugs Unit and Detective Unit.

During the course of the search, gardaí located and seized over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €3.2 million, pending analysis, a spokesperson said.