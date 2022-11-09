Dublin man (36) ‘fell’ on knife, woman arrested after fatal stabbing claims

Gardaí investigating whether victim had been dead for a number of days

The victim's remains are removed from the scene of a fatal stabbing in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Investigators at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gardaí are investigating whether a man discovered with a fatal knife wound in a Dublin flat had been dead for a number of days.

The Sunday Worldalso understands that a female suspect in the case told emergency services the deceased “fell” on a knife and has claimed that his death was an accident.

The man has been named locally as David Ennis (36), who died following an incident at a flat at Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot.

Gardaí were called to the gated community for elderly people at around 2.30am yesterday and when they arrived they discovered Mr Ennis unresponsive.

Mr Ennis, who had been staying with a tenant at the facility, was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation is now under way into the killing.

The victim's remains are removed from the scene of a fatal stabbing in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Shortly after the discovery was made, a woman, aged in her late 40s and well-known to the deceased, was arrested and brought to Clondalkin Garda Station.

She remained in garda custody last night under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A source said the suspect has claimed that Mr Ennis died accidentally. “This individual told emergency responders at the scene that the deceased fell on a knife and that this was an accident,” said the source.

Gardaí are also investigating whether Mr Ennis had died some time previously, possibly in the days before he was discovered.

His body remained at the scene overnight until it was removed for a post-mortem examination yesterday morning.

CAR

When gardaí arrived at the flat there were two other people present, as well as the suspect and the victim.

These two people have been interviewed by gardaí, who are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Mr Ennis was not known to gardaí for involvement in crime but had some minor interactions with the law in the past.

The low-rise complex between Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard was opened in 2008 and is mainly populated by elderly members of the community.

The 49 units in the complex are protected by coded gates and are monitored by security cameras.

Gardaí have been conducting inquiries locally and will be reviewing CCTV footage to determine who came and went from the building in recent days.

Other residents at the complex said they did not hear anything around the time the incident happened.

However, some said there had been a number of callers to the complex recently and that some complaints had been made to gardaí and Dublin City Council about non-residents coming and going, and of anti-social behaviour at the flats.