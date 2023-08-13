Dublin house where Ana Kriégel was murdered sold for €4m to nursing home developers

Glenwood House in west Dublin purchased by UK nursing home developers

The house where teenager Ana Kriégel was murdered has been sold for €4m to a company closely linked to a UK firm that specialises in developing and running luxury nursing homes.

Glenwood House, a derelict, listed property on more than 100 acres of land in west Dublin, was the scene of the gruesome murder in May 2018.

It has now been bought by Priory Ccl Limited, a company set up in late 2021 that has close ties to the Care Concern Group, a major British operator of nursing homes.

Although the sale price is listed on the property price register at €1m, a spokeswoman for the new purchaser said the price had been €4m. She said their plan was to build a “best-in-class nursing and dementia home” on the site, which is located on the Clonee Road near Lucan in Dublin.

She said they were currently in the tender phase for the construction of the new facility and they expected a 24-month build schedule once the contract was awarded.

The Care Concern Group is a highly regarded operator of nursing homes in the UK, where it has dozens of facilities across England and Scotland.

According to their website they say their nursing homes are built “exceeding all current standards” and provide facilities that will meet the needs of generations to come.

They say their goal is to create spaces that are “attractive and luxurious” and that they work with interior designers to make them as comfortable as possible.

The purchase price of €4m is significantly below the €10.5m that was reported to have been paid for the site by its previous owners in 2003.

News of the development will be widely welcomed in the local community as the site had become a target for antisocial behaviour, with Fingal County Council raising concerns over rough sleepers and that it would be used to find material for bonfires.

Since its purchase in late 2021, considerable efforts have been made to ensure the site is secure ahead of redevelopment, according to records released under FoI by Fingal County Council.

An internal local authority email from March 2022 said: “Site tidy up works and site security system installation works were evident. I made contact with [previous owners]. She informed me that her clients… sold the site in late 2021. It appears that the Land Registry records do not reflect the new owners as of now.”

Another message the following month said the new owners had since been in contact to say they were not yet ready to commence development but that a comprehensive security system was being installed.​

In May of this year Fingal staff asked whether there had been any recent complaints about antisocial behaviour at Glenwood House. However, there was nothing on file, with one official saying: “Permission was granted… for amendments and an extension to the previously permitted nursing home development on this site, which incorporate the restoration of Glenwood House.

“The timing of the implementation of this permission is a matter for the developer. I’m not able to advise regarding any complaints from residents in the area.”

The site will be forever linked to the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriégel, who was lured to the property by two boys aged just 13.

Boy A and Boy B, as they came to be known, were convicted of her murder with Boy A sentenced to life imprisonment and Boy B given a 15-year sentence.

Both boys were to be held at Oberstown Detention Centre until they turned 18, at which point they were to be transferred to an adult prison.