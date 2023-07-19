Dublin home of convicted sex offender Alan Kiernan vandalised hours after arson attack

“As soon as the workers were gone, they were in on the house again, smashing the boards and breaking holes in it”

The Dublin home of convicted sex offender Alan Kiernan was targeted by vandals on Monday night, just hours after it was set on fire in an arson attack, it has emerged.

Yesterday we reported on how emergency services rushed to the property on Larkhill Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9 on Monday, July 17 at 7.15pm.

Footage that was shared on social media showed smoke billowing from the windows as fire crews battled the blaze.

Another clip showed the house that has been covered in graffiti with thick, black smoke pouring out of it, as the fire catches hold.

Locals have now revealed that just hours after this incident, the house that had been boarded up by council workers in the aftermath of the blaze, was attacked once again.

Kiernan was injured in a previous incident

“There were lads gathering there even as the Corpo (Dublin City Council) were putting up boards on the broken windows,” one local revealed. “As soon as the workers were gone, they were in on the house again, smashing the boards and breaking holes in it.”

Another man told how the latest fire incident, which occurred after a previous arson attack, had frightened locals as they feared the blaze could spread.

“That other time they lit one of the rooms downstairs on fire,” the man said. “But this time they set one of the bedrooms upstairs on fire. It wouldn’t take much for that to spread to the other houses on that road.”

One local said they were reluctant to let their children to play on a nearby green as youths have been congregating in the area since the violence started.

Sunday World previously reported how Kiernan (58) had been targeted in repeated attacks in recent weeks and gardaí had been called to the scene on multiple occasions due to the ongoing issues.

Ambulances were called to treat Kiernan on three separate occasions over the space of less than 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday of one weekend after he was pelted with bricks and rocks by youths in the area.

The first time was around 5pm on Saturday, July 8 where he was treated for injuries in an ambulance after being pelted with rocks before he returned to his house.

As soon as gardaí and emergency services left the scene the youths returned to attack the house again.

Shortly before 9pm gardaí and ambulance workers were back again after he received another injury.

Once again, he returned to his home but by Sunday morning had called another ambulance.

“He was taken to hospital with concussion and returned to the area around 2pm and they lashed him out of it again,” a local said.

“Later on, they pulled the wood off the windows and got in and sprayed the front of the house and were shouting ‘burn him out’.”

A video showed Kiernan covered in blood during one of the attacks.

On the following Tuesday afternoon the fire brigade was called to the home after youths managed to set a fire inside. Emergency services managed to put it out before it could cause too much damage.

Locals say youths pelted gardaí with eggs when they arrived at the scene.

They added Kiernan wasn’t in the house when the fire was lit on Tuesday hasn’t been seen back in the area since.

“You couldn’t live in the house at the moment because of the condition it is in.

“The guards have been there since then sitting outside since. The whole house is destroyed. The window are smashed and it’s covered in graffiti.

Kiernan pictured previously at the property

“Nobody wants him in the area but neighbours aren’t happy with what’s being going on. It’s gone too far. Where does it end? If someone set that house on fire it could spread to next door.”

The local said the youths involved are between around eight and up to 14 and are not from the local area. Other locals in the area have tried to get them to stop and have also been pelted with bricks.

Kiernan has convictions for rape, unlawful carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl, stalking and harassment amongst other offences.

The local said Kiernan tried to talk to the youths attacking him and his property by claiming he didn’t know his victim was underage.

