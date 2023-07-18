Dublin home of convicted sex offender Alan Kiernan set on fire in arson attack

In footage shared on social media, the house at Larkhill Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9 can be seen with smoke billowing from its windows

A cloud of smoke at the house in Whitehall

The convicted sex offender Alan Kiernan has been burned out of his Dublin home in an arson attack.

In footage shared on social media, the house at Larkhill Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9 can be seen with smoke billowing from its windows as a unit of Dublin Fire brigade unit stands by.

Another clip clearly shows the house that has been covered in graffiti with thick, black smoke pouring out of it, as the fire catches hold.

It comes after the Sunday World reported recently how Kiernan (58) had been targeted in repeated attacks in recent weeks and gardaí had been called to the scene on multiple occasions due to the ongoing issues.

Alan Kiernan

Ambulances were called to treat Kiernan on three separate occasions over the space of less than 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday after he was pelted with bricks and rocks by youths in the area.

The first time was around 5pm on Saturday, July 8 where he was treated for injuries in an ambulance after being pelted with rocks before he returned to his house.

As soon as gardaí and emergency services left the scene the youths returned to attack the house again.

Alan Kiernan's home

Shortly before 9pm gardaí and ambulance workers were back again after he received another injury.

Once again, he returned to his home but by Sunday morning had called another ambulance.

“He was taken to hospital with concussion and returned to the area around 2pm and they lashed him out of it again,” a local said.

A cloud of smoke at the house in Whitehall

“Later on they pulled the wood off the windows and got in and sprayed the front of the house and were shouting ‘burn him out’.”

A video shows Kiernan covered in blood during one of the attacks.

On Tuesday afternoon the fire brigade was called to the home after youths managed to set a fire inside. Emergency services managed to put it out before it could cause too much damage.

Alan Kiernan's home in Whitehall

Locals say youths pelted gardaí with eggs when they arrived at the scene.

They added Kiernan wasn’t in the house when the fire was lit on Tuesday hasn’t been seen back in the area since.

“You couldn’t live in the house at the moment because of the condition it is in.

“The guards have been there since then sitting outside since. The whole house is destroyed. The window are smashed and it’s covered in graffiti.

“Nobody wants him in the area but neighbours aren’t happy with what’s being going on. It’s gone too far. Where does it end? If someone set that house on fire it could spread to next door.”

The local said the youths involved are between around eight and up to 14 and are not from the local area. Other locals in the area have tried to get them to stop and have also been pelted with bricks.

Kiernan has convictions for rape, unlawful carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl, stalking and harassment amongst other offences.

The local said Kiernan tried to talk to the youths attacking him and his property by claiming he didn’t know his victim was underage.

Gardaí said they are investigating a criminal damage incident by fire that occurred at a property in Whitehall, Dublin 9 on July 17 at 7.15pm.

“No injuries have been reported at this time and no arrests have been made,” gardaí said.