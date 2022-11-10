Dublin GP who pleaded guilty to distributing child abuse images is still a practising doctor

Dr Ronan Keogan pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography and another of possessing three child pornography images.

Dr Ronan Keogan, 50yrs, of College Square, Terenure, Dublin pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin. PIC: Paddy Cummins — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

A GP who has pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child abuse material remains on the Medical Register as a practising doctor who only treats adults.

Dr Ronan Keogan (50) of College Square, Terenure pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography at an unknown location within the State on March 26, 2017.

The GP also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing three child pornography images at an address in Templeogue, Dublin, on May 15, 2017.

The Sunday World contacted the Irish Medical Council in the wake of Keogan’s guilty pleas.

A spokesperson confirmed that “Dr Keogan is still on the Medical Register but has provided an undertaking to the High Court only to treat adults.”

On the medical council’s website, it states it is a condition of his registration that the GP “has undertaken, until further notice, to treat adult patients only.”

Dr Keogan was due to stand trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday.

However, his defence counsel, Lorcan Staines SC, instead indicated a jury would not be required as the GP was going to plead guilty.

Eoin Lawlor BL, prosecuting, indicated to the court on Tuesday that Keogan is no longer living at the Terenure address due to some “unwanted attention” from the public.

Judge Patricia Ryan set a sentence date of January 20 next year and remanded Keogan on continuing bail.

A no publicity order was previously imposed on the case at Dublin District Court but this order was lifted when the case came to the Circuit Court following queries from media organisations.