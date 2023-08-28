Dublin gardaí seize €3m worth of drugs, €70k cash and arrest 494 people in one week

In total, €3,377,176 worth of illegal drugs and €70,107 in cash were taken off the streets in the past week

It's been a busy week for gardai in Dublin

Dublin gardaí have seized more than €3 million worth of illegal drugs and €70,000 in cash in the past week, it has been revealed.

The figures were released by gardaí today in the aftermath of a number of violent incidents that took place in the capital this summer.

In total, €3,377,176 worth of illegal drugs and €70,107 in cash were taken off the streets in the past week.

Some 494 arrests were made and 1,591 patrols took place.

During a search of a house in Ballyfermot, gardaí seized illegal drugs to the value of €810,000.

Two people were arrested and one was charged and remanded in custody.

In a separate incident, gardaí on patrol responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a housing estate in the Lucan area.

It failed to stop when signalled to do so by gardaí, with several units and the Armed Support Unit providing “urgent assistance” in an attempt to stop the vehicle as it made its way onto the M50 towards Finglas.

Two stringer devices were used to stop the vehicle and three men were arrested. One was charged and the other two, who were juveniles, were returned to the custody of their parents.

In another incident this week, illegal drugs to the value of €270,000 were seized by Gardaí in Tallaght during a search of a house. There were two arrests made.

One person was charged for possession of drugs for sale and supply and remanded in custody.

Separately, Store Street Gardaí were on routine patrol when they observed a man robbing a mobile phone from a tourist in the City Centre.

The man was arrested and charged, and the phone was returned to the person in the same condition.

In another incident that occurred while gardaí were on patrol in Balbriggan, officers observed a person intentionally discard an object before attempting to evade gardaí.

He was apprehended and a flick knife was recovered. He has since been charged and bailed to appear before Court.

In the last seven days, gardaí also attended 13 protests and held “a visible presence” at nine major public events including the US College Football Notre Dame v Navy game at the Aviva Stadium.

Since July 28, over 2,135 arrests were made and more than 4,615 high visibility patrols took place.

Angela Willis, the Assistant Commissioner for Dublin Metropolitan Region, said: "The past week has been another busy one in our capital city, but that isn’t new for gardaí in Dublin who continue to work hard across the city and county to keep people safe.

"While significant operational activity has been ongoing for some time, we hope that increasing our high visibility presence is providing reassurance to those living, working and visiting Dublin.”