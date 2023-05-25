Dublin gardaí seize €150k Mercedes-Maybach after driver found with ‘no insurance’
Investigators shared a picture on Twitter of the top of the line, silver Maybach which was taken off the road earlier today
Gardaí have seized a high-value Mercedes car, valued at upwards of €150,000, after its driver was found to have no insurance.
Investigators shared a picture on Twitter of the top of the line, silver Maybach which was taken off the road earlier today.
A spokesperson for the force said the seizure was made by officers from the Blanchardstown Roads Policing Unit, who became suspicious as the car was being driven “in an erratic manner”.
"Gardaí from the Blanchardstown Roads Policing Unit found this car driving in an erratic manner,” the garda spokesperson said.
“The car was stopped and it was found that the car had no insurance. The car was seized. Proceedings to follow.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Today's Headlines
WIRED UP | Ex-cop quizzed after he’s allegedly caught tying wire between trees on popular bike route
Latest | Gardaí upgrade inquiry into woman’s death in Dundalk to murder as victim named locally
Special episode | Late Late Show lineup revealed as Ryan Tubridy dedicates final show to ‘greatest supporters’
WHEELY SILLY | Dublin gardaí seize €150k Mercedes-Maybach after driver found with ‘no insurance’
Feud killing | Man caught with drugs worth €1.5m had breakdown after gangster brother’s murder, court hears
EXCLUSIVE | Meet the abusive ‘neighbour from hell’ finally jailed after terrorising housing complex
X-rated requests | OnlyFans model reveals horrifying moment she discovered stepdad was number one customer
RIP | Determined Wicklow woman Aoife Tobin (28) dies, days after fundraiser for treatment raises €16,850
37 arrested as violent Balkan criminal cell is taken down
Pur Thing | Roz Purcell ‘not feeling great’ as new alopecia patch forms during treatment