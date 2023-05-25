Dublin gardaí seize €150k Mercedes-Maybach after driver found with ‘no insurance’

Investigators shared a picture on Twitter of the top of the line, silver Maybach which was taken off the road earlier today

The car was seized by Gardaí from the Blanchardstown Division

Gardaí have seized a high-value Mercedes car, valued at upwards of €150,000, after its driver was found to have no insurance.

Investigators shared a picture on Twitter of the top of the line, silver Maybach which was taken off the road earlier today.

A spokesperson for the force said the seizure was made by officers from the Blanchardstown Roads Policing Unit, who became suspicious as the car was being driven “in an erratic manner”.

"Gardaí from the Blanchardstown Roads Policing Unit found this car driving in an erratic manner,” the garda spokesperson said.

“The car was stopped and it was found that the car had no insurance. The car was seized. Proceedings to follow.”