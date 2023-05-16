Dublin gardaí ‘keep people safe’ by recovering stolen motorcycles
Patrolling gardaí recovered the motorcycles in the Smithfield, Dublin 7.
Gardaí in Dublin recovered a number of stolen motorbikes in the city centre in the past few days.
Motorcycles recovered as part of ongoing investigations into motorcycle theft and related dangerous driving incidents in the north Dublin City area by Gardaí attached to Mountjoy Station on pro-active patrols in the Dublin 7 area in recent days.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/SQWg8ByE3d— Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 16, 2023
Officers attached to Mountjoy Station retrieved the vehicles as part of ongoing investigations into motorcycle theft and related dangerous driving incidents in the north inner city.
A garda spokesperson tweeted: “Motorcycles recovered as part of ongoing investigations into motorcycle theft and related dangerous driving incidents in the north Dublin City area by
"Gardaí attached to Mountjoy Station on pro-active patrols in the Dublin 7 area in recent days #KeepingPeopleSafe”.
