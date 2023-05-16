On Your Bike | 

Dublin gardaí ‘keep people safe’ by recovering stolen motorcycles

Gardaí recovered the stolen bikes in the Dublin 7 area

Neasa Cumiskey

Gardaí in Dublin recovered a number of stolen motorbikes in the city centre in the past few days.

Officers attached to Mountjoy Station retrieved the vehicles as part of ongoing investigations into motorcycle theft and related dangerous driving incidents in the north inner city.

A garda spokesperson tweeted: “Motorcycles recovered as part of ongoing investigations into motorcycle theft and related dangerous driving incidents in the north Dublin City area by

"Gardaí attached to Mountjoy Station on pro-active patrols in the Dublin 7 area in recent days #KeepingPeopleSafe”.


