Dublin gang tensions at breaking point after photos shared of thug alleged to have set up ‘Nellie’ Walsh

It is suspected that associates of Kinahan cartel gangster Peader Keating ordered the botched hit from behind bars

The scene in Tallaght where James ‘Nellie’ Walsh was shot

Gangland tensions in west Dublin are on the brink of breaking point this weekend after photos were circulated on social media of a criminal who is alleged to have set up the attempted murder of James ‘Nellie’ Walsh.

But while Keating is in jail, the Tallaght man aged in his 30s is on the streets and is now a major target for Nellie’s associates.

“They say Walsh was lured there for a drugs deal but instead he got shot. This is not expected to be unavenged,” said a source.

It is understood Walsh has since been disharged from hospital after suffering minor graze injuries in the Uzi machine-gun attack.

The shooting happened in Donomore Crescent in Tallaght on Tuesday evening.

The volatile hood is involved in a number of bitter disputes, including with Kinahan cartel foot soldiers.

One bloody feud between Nellie and the west Dublin gang ignited when Nellie’s rivals murdered Dean Johnson (21) in August of 2013.

When innocent Johnson was killed it emerged that he had earlier swapped coats with Walsh at a nearby bar and the hitmen mistook him for the criminal.

Five days later, the leader of the rival gang was shot dead in a revenge attack.

Jason ‘Jay’ Carroll (39) was fatally shot once in the face and twice in the arm at his home at Cherrywood Drive, Clondalkin, in August 2013.

Following this, Nellie’s associates attempted to enlist five people to murder five of their rivals at the same time.

This did not happen and, soon after, two of Walsh’s friends – Darragh Nugent and a second man – were killed.

Nellie Walsh, who was in Mountjoy Prison at the time, was livid at the murder of his friends – but the fact that he himself was living under severe threat of being murdered in jail meant there was little he could do in response.

At the time, he was almost three years into a 10-year jail sentence for a botched hit on the life of rival Michael Frazer.

During that attack in March 2014, Nellie Walsh shot himself in the leg while fleeing the scene.

Frazer was shot in the car park of the Church of the Transfiguration, Bawnogue Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, on March 26, 2014.

A known associate of ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson, he drove to a nearby Garda station to seek sanctuary but refused to co-operate in the investigation and refused to allow them access to medical records after being treated in hospital for two bullet wounds.

Walsh later pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to possession of a gun with intent to endanger life after the DPP agreed not to proceed with a charge of the attempted murder of Michael Frazer, 37.

His 10-year sentence was backdated to when he went into custody on December 5, 2014.

Last June, the High Court ruled that more than €92,000 in bank deposits and cash seized from a slain fitness instructor who was one of Walsh’s closes associates before his death were the proceeds of crime.

The funds were taken from John Gibson before his death five years ago.

The High Court ruled that the money was the proceeds of crime and found an application made by the Criminal Assets Bureau in respect of it was not statute-barred as a result of Gibson’s death.

Gibson was shot dead as he sat in his car outside City West Shopping Centre in Dublin on September 18, 2017.