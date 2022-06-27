Dublin driver who stole fuel from filling station jailed for two months

Jason Desmond filled his car and a container with fuel and drove off without paying

A MOTORIST who used a canister to steal diesel from a filling station has been jailed for two months.

Father-of-three Jason Desmond (29) filled his car as well as the container with fuel and drove off without paying.

Judge Bryan Smyth sentenced him at Dublin District Court.

Desmond, with an address at Green Isle Court, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to theft.

The court heard the accused went to the forecourt at Top Oil, Howth Road, Raheny on March 19, 2020.

He pulled up to the pumps, got out and proceeded to fill the vehicle with €24 worth of unleaded fuel.

He then went to the boot, removed a canister and filled it with €19 worth of diesel. He left without making payment.

The court heard Desmond had previous convictions for offences including theft. He was already in custody when he appeared in court.

He had gone through a tough time personally, went off the rails and “wasn’t behaving like himself,” his lawyer said.

Addiction issues were the “driving force” behind the offence, he said, but he was doing well in prison and would be living with his family on release.