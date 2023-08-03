Dublin cyclist busted with €17,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and LSD

The suspect was wheeled away to a city centre garda station.

Gardaí in Dublin nabbed a man cycling around with a large stash of illegal drugs worth over €17,000.

The arrest happened late last night in the city centre and an image of the haul comprising of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA and LSD tablets and strips was posted on social media.

Small bags of cocaine and cannabis are seen alongside the pink and purple tablets.

A statement today from An Garda Síochána said: “Our Dublin Crime Response Team stopped a cyclist in the city centre last night and found him in possession of over €17,000 in illegal drugs including cocaine, MDMA and LSD.

“He remains in our custody today under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.”