Dublin councillor who was sexually harassed raises victims’ concerns with Minister

A Dublin councillor who was sexually harassed has raised issues regarding the use of victims’ counselling records and the DPP with the Minister for Justice.

Independent Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Councillor Deirdre Donnelly, who previously revealed how she had been assaulted at a political event by a public representative, met Minister Simon Harris to highlight her concerns.

Cllr Donnelly said: “I had no idea just how bad the legal system was until I went to a garda station in my own county as a complainant myself.”

She has spoken openly about her experience with the Irish justice system following an incident at a political event a few years ago.

She was shocked at the lack of privacy in the garda station when she first complained, as well as the garda’s refusal despite numerous requests to provide her with a copy of her statement.

Her biggest concerns, however, relate to the use of a victim’s counselling records in a trial to aid the defence and delays in getting a decision from the DPP on whether a trial will go ahead or not.

“These matters can cause an already traumatised victim a huge amount of stress”, said Cllr Donnelly, as she recalled a wait of almost two years before the DPP finally decided not to prosecute.

“It is difficult to undergo counselling and try to move on when you do not know if a trial is going ahead or not,” she added. “This is before we even take the delay in getting to court into account.”

In relation to the use of counselling records she asked the Minister to consider what would happen if the private meetings the accused had with their lawyer were transcribed and used in court.

“Is there a constitutional right to privacy,” she asked. “ Why is it that a victim of rape or sexual assault can have their privacy violated in such a manner but the offender on release into the community has a right to privacy regarding his address?”

During the meeting with Minister Harris, she also highlighted the need for the availability of legal advice from the outset as well as other essential supports.

She believes that the DPP should engage with victims and explain the reason for their decision if they decide not to prosecute.

She has also said that it’s now time for a referendum on victims’ rights so that complainants will be less reluctant to report incidents.

It's almost two years since Cllr Donnelly first spoke out about the urgent need for reform of the justice system for victims of sexual violence.

She contacted all members of the Seanad and Dáil at the time but expressed her disappointment at the poor response from the majority of members.

“I was delighted therefore that Minister Harris took the time to meet me to discuss my recommendations on how to improve the system,” she said.

"I really hope that this will be the start of real change and welcome the fact that he has agreed to take my suggestions on board as new legislation goes through the Oireachtas.”