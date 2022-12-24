Dublin councillor says ‘use Kinahan mansion as rehab centre for addicted mums’

It is the first property to be seized from Daniel Kinahan, one of three leaders of the transnational crime gang

Dublin city councillor Mannix Flynn has called for the mansion seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) from drug trafficker Daniel Kinahan to be turned into a drug rehabilitation centre for mothers battling drug addiction.

Speaking with the Sunday World, Cllr. Flynn said: “The property seized from Daniel Kinahan (in Coldwater Lakes) would be an ideal place for rehabilitation.

“It’s the kind of property that is really need by the rehabilitation agencies – somewhere that would be especially suitable for mothers with addiction issues who have children.

“The new thinking is that it is best that the mother can be accommodated somewhere alongside her children rather than having to leave them – and that is particularly the case with regard to single mothers.

“It is vital for their recovery that they can have somewhere where the whole family can go in while they are being rehabilitated.

“And the property seized from Kinahan would be big enough to accommodate two or three families at any one time.”

On November 15, the High Court appointed a receiver to sell Kinahan’s luxury gated home at number 10 Coldwater Lakes in Saggart.

The five-bedroom detached house had been declared the proceeds of crime and is to be sold on the open market.

It has been valued at up to €800,000.

It is the first property to be seized from Daniel Kinahan, one of three leaders of the transnational crime gang.

But it’s believed the state may struggle to find a buyer for the property given its links to one of the most notorious drug cartels’ in the world.

Aerial view of the mansion — © Kevin Mc Nulty

Properties seized from Kinahan’s associates Liam Byrne (2 Raleigh Square in Crumlin) and Sean McGovern (219 Kildare Road in Crumlin) failed to sell.

The latter was eventually purchased from the Criminal Assets Bureau by the council.

Cllr. Flynn previously raised a motion before a meeting of Dublin City Council where he called for all properties seized by CAB from criminals in Dublin to be handed back to the council for use in combatting homelessness and drug addiction.

He submitted this motion last May.

In it he called proposed: "That this meeting of DCC (Dublin City Council) call on CAB (Criminal Assets Bureau) and the Minister for Justice to give all houses that are seized by CAB to Dublin City Council Housing Department.

"Further, that any other properties or buildings that could be suitable for housing development be also handed over to DCC within the Dublin region.

Cllr. Flynn submitted the motion following a series of articles in the Sunday World that revealed how properties seized from Kinahan cartel criminal had become derelict eyesores in the community.

"It is outrageous,” he said at the time, “that former homes, once owned by DCC, later acquired privately, that have now been seized by CAB are lying idle and in an appalling state while many of our citizens remain on the housing list and in emergency accommodation.

"Some of these houses are in DCC housing estates and send out a negative message to many of those in the communities. It's time that DCC took these properties back in charge."

Asked what progress had been made in dealing with properties such as that seized from Liam Byrne, Cllr. Flynn replied: “As far as I know the council are going to be getting that particular place (Liam Byrne’s house) but it’s delayed by the protocols involved for CAB and the council.

“I think that is actually in train at the moment.

“We have a high-profile trial ongoing in the Special Criminal Court at the moment where the links between all these gangs are being laid bare as well as the harm they have done in this country.

“We need to show people there is another side to this as well, that after their properties are seized they are being put to good use in the community.”