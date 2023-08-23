Dublin burglary gang batter grandfather with iron bar in front of boy (10)

Gardaí are hopeful of catching the gang who were disguised as workmen after their getaway car failed to start and was abandoned at the scene

A young boy was one of four people held against their will in a violent home invasion during which his grandfather was beaten with an iron bar.

Gardaí are hopeful of catching the gang who were disguised as workmen after their getaway car failed to start and was abandoned at the scene.

The terrifying aggravated burglary happened in the Carrickbrennan Lawn area of Monkstown, Dublin, at around 8.15am on Monday.

A number of men dressed as workers knocked on the door before forcing their way into the house.

The four occupants, including a couple in their 70s, their daughter and their grandchild – who is aged under 10 – were then held against their will.

The grandfather was beaten with an iron bar as the raiders searched the house for valuables. It is understood that a number of items were taken during the burglary, including cash.

The raiders then tried to flee the scene in a BMW Estate, but the vehicle failed to start. The gang abandoned the car and fled on foot in the direction of Monkstown Village.

Emergency services were alerted and the injured pensioner was transferred to St Vincent’s University Hospital in south Dublin, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A source said: “This was clearly a well-planned burglary given that the men involved disguised themselves as workmen in an effort to get the occupants to open the door to the property.

“The car that they used to arrive at the scene has been seized for technical examination.

“Gardaí are confident that evidence can be gleaned from this car which will help in identifying the gang involved.”

Detectives were last night continuing to hunt the suspects and no arrests have been made.

It is understood that the child was visiting the property with his mother at the time of the assault.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

“Any persons or road users who were in or around Carrickbrennan Lawn and Monkstown village this morning, Monday, August 21, between 7.30am and 9.00am and who may have video/dash cam footage is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire garda station at 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”