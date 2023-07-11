Dublin based nurse Priscila Leonardi (40) found dead in Brazil – likely strangled

She was last seen on June 19 getting into a taxi after leaving a relative’s house

A Dublin-based nurse who was found dead in Brazil likely died of strangulation, an autopsy has found.

The body of Priscila Leonardi (40) was found on the banks of the Ibirapuitã River on Friday.

Ms Leonardi had been working in Ireland since 2019 and returned home to Rio Grande do Sul for a month-long visit.

She was last seen on June 19 getting into a taxi after leaving a relative’s house in Alegrete, on the western border of the state.

It is believed she booked the taxi via an app, according to local media reports.

A family member notified police of her disappearance the following day, prompting a 17-day search for the nurse.

Last week a fisherman discovered a body on the banks of the Ibirapuitã River in Alegrete. It was later confirmed by police to be that of Ms Leonardi.

She was found with a ribbon-like lanyard around her neck, and injuries consistent with beating.

Local media reports that police are investigating whether Ms Leonardi was killed over an inheritance dispute.

She was laid to rest in her hometown last Friday with tributes continuing to pour in to remember the nurse.

"After days of looking for you, hoping to find you well, and now this news...” a friend said.

“I thank you for the friendship, for the strength in the search for jobs in Ireland, which you suggested to me.”

Others appealed to anyone with information that may help with the ongoing police investigation to come forward.

One former classmate said it is “impossible not to be shocked” by the news, with another adding: “I will really miss that cheerful, happy, smiling, humble friend.”

Another wrote: “Only memories of good times, your contagious laughter, parties, our dinners and the enlightened person you were! Stay at peace and justice will be served!”

One mourned that “a moment of joy, returning to Brazil, has been a nightmare”.