Dubai hammers final nail in corpse of MTK boxing company founded by Daniel Kinahan

The move comes two months after the boxing promotion company announced it was shutting down because of a lingering association with cartel boss Kinahan

Authorities In Dubai are set to hammer the final nail in the coffin of the boxing company founded by sanctioned mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

Administrators in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) one of the fastest growing UAE Free Zones – have listed MTK’s licene as ‘awaiting termination’ and its status as having ‘commenced removal.

This means the company – which was not named as part of the sanctions applied by the US government against Kinahan and his associates – can no longer operate in any capacity from its base in the luxury Jumeirah Bay Tower in Dubai.

The move comes two months after the boxing promotion company announced it was shutting down because of a lingering association with cartel boss Kinahan.

News of the company’s change of status first emerged on the ‘arejaywoof’ Twitter account.

MTK Global denied any remaining ties to co-founder Kinahan but said it had been unable to work with other fight promoters.

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters,” MTK Global said in a statement.“We have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.”

The promotion said it has been subjected to “unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism” since the previous week, when the US Treasury announced sanctions on Kinahan, as well as on his family members and associates.

Kinahan was accused by the US Treasury of playing “an integral part in organizing the supply of drugs in Ireland” and of “attempting to facilitate the importation of cocaine into the United Kingdom.

Kinahan was also accused of directing payments to several people serving prison sentences, including for murder and attempted murder on behalf of what the department designated as the Kinahan Organized Crime Group.

At a news conference held in Dublin announcing the sanctions, US Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin said her government was offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the “financial disruption” of the Kinahan crime organization or “the arrests and convictions of its leaders.

The leaders were identified as Kinahan; his father, Christopher Vincent Kinahan; and his brother, Christopher Kinahan Jr.

Among those who had already cut ties with MTK Global was promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.

Arum is a co-promoter of Tyson Fury, the British heavyweight champion who signed with MTK Global in 2017, the same year the promotion company was purportedly sold by Kinahan and Matthew Macklin who helped found it in 2012.

Fury, who has no involvement in crime, later played down his past dealings with Kinahan saying: “The man’s been a boxing fan. Not much more I can say. There’s not much more of a relationship. There is none.”

Asked if he had severed ties with Kinahan, Fury replied: “That’s none of your business and none of anybody else’s business. My business is my business, your business is yours, and that’s it. I’m just a stupid boxer who gets punched in the face for a living.”

The Sunday World revealed last month how, in spite of Fury’s efforts to distance himself from the sanctioned mob-boss he has been placed on a ‘no-fly list’ by US authorities.

And earlier this week his half-brother British boxer Tommy Fury was also denied entry to the U ahead of his fight with YouTube star Jake Paul.

The 23-year-old athlete later said he was in shock from what was happening.

He said he tried to fly to the US for a press conference before the fight with Paul, but he was the visit was impossible.

A civil case against MTK and Daniel Kinahan in California taken under the RICO (Racketeering and Corruption) Act is ongoing.

A 21-day summons for MTK to enter appearance on an amended complaint was issued