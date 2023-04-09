‘Drunk’ passenger removed from Belfast flight after ‘disrupting’ aircraft

A witness on the easyJet flight claimed that the woman had assaulted another male passenger.

The incident took place on an easyJet flight from Belfast to Turkey

A “drunk passenger” was removed from a flight leaving Belfast on Saturday afternoon following an alleged assault onboard.

The female passenger caused disruption as the plane heading for Dalaman in Turkey was about to take off at 2.30pm yesterday from Belfast International Airport.

Belfast Live reports that a witness on the easyJet flight claimed that the woman had assaulted another male passenger.

Police then arrived to remove the woman from the aircraft before operations resumed and the flight continued to its destination.

A spokesperson for easyJet has said that it takes these incidents “very seriously” and its staff do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on flights.

“easyJet can confirm that flight EZY3055 from Belfast International Airport to Dalaman (Turkey) on 8 April returned to stand due to a passenger behaving disruptively,” they said.

“The aircraft was met by police and the passenger was offloaded before the flight continued to Dalaman.

“Our cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's priority.”