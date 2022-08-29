Drunk learner driver arrested after crashing into motorway road safety vehicle
Gardaí arrested a learner driver who drunkenly crashed into a road safety vehicle on the motorway on Thursday.
The incident took place on Thursday night on the N7 near Kill, Co Kildare.
The motorist, an unaccompanied learner driver in a white van, was arrested for drunk driving after colliding with the “highly visible” roads work vehicle.
Gardaí say that the van was seized with court proceedings to follow.
Sharing photos of the incident on social media, Kildare Garda Division said: “Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested unaccompanied Learner driver for Drunk Driving on the N7 near Kill on Thursday night after driver collided with Highly visible Roads Works vehicle. Court proceedings to follow.”
