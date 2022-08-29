'Slow Down' | 

Drunk learner driver arrested after crashing into motorway road safety vehicle

The incident took place on Thursday night on the N7 near Kill, Co Kildare.
Photo: An Garda Síochána

Photo: An Garda Síochána

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Gardaí arrested a learner driver who drunkenly crashed into a road safety vehicle on the motorway on Thursday.

The incident took place on Thursday night on the N7 near Kill, Co Kildare.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.

The motorist, an unaccompanied learner driver in a white van, was arrested for drunk driving after colliding with the “highly visible” roads work vehicle.

Read more

Gardaí say that the van was seized with court proceedings to follow.

Sharing photos of the incident on social media, Kildare Garda Division said: “Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested unaccompanied Learner driver for Drunk Driving on the N7 near Kill on Thursday night after driver collided with Highly visible Roads Works vehicle. Court proceedings to follow.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices