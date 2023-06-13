Drugs worth €1.3milllion and mobile pressing unit seized in Co Kildare

The haul included cocaine, cannabis herb and suspected heroin

Two men have been arrested by gardaí after the seizure of almost €1.3 million worth of suspected drugs and a mobile drug pressing unit in Co Kildare.

Yesterday, June 12, as part of a probe into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the West Dublin area, the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) supported by National and Regional Resources searched a “large rural site” in Kildare.

It’s understood the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into an organised criminal group who have significant links to the large scale sale and supply of controlled drugs across the West Dublin area.

Gardaí said it “marks a very significant development” in the efforts of An Garda Síochána in supporting local policing operations in dismantling criminal gangs causing harm in communities across the Dublin area.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí seized 16 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street sale value of €1,120,000, three kilogrammes of cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €60,000, and 800 grammes of suspected heroin, with an estimated value of €112,000.

“The total value of controlled drugs seized is approximately €1,292,000 (subject to analysis).”

In addition to suspected drugs, a mobile drug pressing preparation unit, that was “built into a large box lorry”, was also seized. The unit included a hydraulic press, ovens, vacuum packing equipment, bagging and approximately 135kg of mixing agent.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84. They were taken to separate garda stations in West Dublin and Kildare, where they were currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A number of follow-up searches have been conducted at addresses in Dublin and Kildare which resulted in further small quantities of drugs being located and seized.

Investigations are ongoing.