Drugs labelled as ‘toys’ among €800k contraband nabbed in Dublin and Athlone
Herbal cannabis, ketamine, ecstasy, and cannabis resin were discovered in the parcels.
Revenue officers have seized €800,000 worth of illegal contraband in Dublin and Athlone this week.
On Wednesday, Revenue officers examined parcels at a premises in Athlone and seized drugs with an estimated value exceeding €167,000.
“The illicit drugs, comprising quantities of herbal cannabis, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis resin were discovered in parcels originating from the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Kildare and Dublin,” a statement from Revenue said.
Separately, detector dogs Bailey and Sam, sniffed out parcels at a premises in Dublin, leading officers to seize 180 packages of drugs worth an estimated €541,000.
The drugs consisted of varying quantities of herbal cannabis, cannabis oil, cannabis-infused edibles, butane honey oil, cannabis resin and prescription medications.
The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels originating in the USA, Canada, Spain, India and the UK and were destined for addresses nationwide.
The parcels had been declared as, ‘bedding’, ‘candy’, ‘toys’, ‘cosmetics’ and ‘clothing’.
Also in the capital, Revenue officers examined parcels at another premises and seized over 312kgs of tobacco and over 11,500 cigarettes.
The illicit tobacco had an estimated value of approximately €55,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €180,000.
The tobacco originated in Cyprus and was destined for an address in Dublin.
