Drugs gang linked to UDA outcast Colin Simms tools up with new guns cache delivery

The gang linked to UDA outcast Colin Simms have taken delivery of a cache of guns, a source has claimed.

The one-time senior figure in the South East Brigade of the terror group is on the march.

The Sunday World revealed he was on a mission to re-establish himself as a major player in the drug scene in Carrickfergus.

He has since relocated to Larne where he is under the protection of super-rich David Murray, owner of a £150,000 McLaren supercar.

WEALTHY PROTECTOR: David Murray

The Sunday World understands Simms’ crew has taken delivery of a number of weapons as he prepares to establish himself as a rival gang to the long-established SEA.

Simms’ mob from the Glenfield estate had been dealing crack cocaine and fentanyl from a boarded-up caravan anchored close to the bonfire in the estate.

The caravan was removed in the wake of the Sunday World revelation that he was muscling on his old Carrick stomping ground.

It is understood Simms’s gang have continued his drug trade and has vowed to step his operation.

While one of SEA Brigadier Gary Fisher’s most trusted enforcers at a time when SEA had an iron grip on the drugs trade, he is now a complete outcast.

Simms is taking advantage of the weakness of SEA chief Gary Fisher, who was this week being treated in hospital after collapsing at home.

Fisher was already reeling after property was seized by assets cops and his power is in the control of a three-man committee.

Sources in the town claim Simms is aiming to take advantage of Fisher’s inactivity.

It is understood his gang have acquired weapons – handguns, and explosives – in a direct statement of intent.

The Sunday World understands Simms is intent on reclaiming the territory he once controlled as the SEA enforcer. The arrival of arms in Carrick will alarm Fisher and it will be seen as a serious challenge to SEA’s supremacy.

Simms is riding into town on the back of alleged Larne UDA boss David Murray, which will bring them both into conflict with Fisher.

Insiders say a power struggle is inevitable.

The arrival of guns – courtesy of drug gangs in Manchester and Dublin – will raise alarms in the SEA power seat.

Simms is one of the most notorious figures in the district.

BEATEN TO DEATH: Glenn Quinn

He is the prime suspect in the murder of terminally ill Glenn Quinn who was beaten to death in his home at Ashleigh Drive in Carrick.

He was one of a number of people arrested and questioned about the killing but never charged.

Fisher kicked him out of the gang after he as was found to have his fingers in the till.

He became an outcast but retained considerable support in Carrick and is now pitching for the top job.

“Simmsy has support but it’s a big shout to become top dog in Carrick,” said our source.

Insiders are saying a feud is unlikely but Fisher may see an opportunity to get out and pass the buck to Simms.

“Gary wants out, everybody knows that, why not put Simms’ ambition to his own use?”